Aqua-Spark-backed Indonesian aquaculture technology company eFishery has completed a commercial pilot project in India that it initiated in March.

Since launching in 2013, the Bandung-based company has deployed thousands of automatic "smart" feeding systems across Indonesia, and developed online platforms and mobile applications allowing small-scale fish and shrimp farmers to better control feed efficiency and purchase equipment and feed more competitively.

As part of the just-completed pilot project, the company conducted a market and strategy assessment in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, a region which contributes up to 35 percent of the India’s total aquaculture production.