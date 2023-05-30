There is a presumed path for every industry that it will eventually consolidate, with control over supply chains put into fewer and larger hands.

But it is possible that with the rise of new technology, fragmentation is no longer a hindrance, but a more equitable way of building a sector, with strategy, planning and logistics plugged into the smart phones held in the hands of a thousand different players.

This is part of Vietnamese tech company Tepbac's vision: allow Vietnam's shrimp farmers to successfully produce, finance and grow their own businesses to avoid being swallowed up by a processor or conglomerate higher up the chain.