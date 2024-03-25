India’s shrimp industry is under scrutiny after three separate investigations published last week revealed widespread abuse, hazardous working conditions and breaches of quality standards throughout the supply chain.

Below, IntraFish speaks to three industry actors at different points along the supply chain – a farmer, a trader and the CEO of a seafood trading platform – each of whom offered their perspective on the findings of these investigative reports and the fallout for the shrimp sector in India.

None of these companies was explicitly named in the reports.