Total trade between the UK and Greenland plummeted last year, partly because of an incomplete trade agreement between the two countries.

The fall off in trade, a result of the UK leaving the EU bloc as part of Brexit, impacts the UK's ability to import coldwater shrimp from Greenland.

Total trade in goods and services during 2022 decreased 81 percent, or £13 million (€15 million/$16.5 million), compared to 2021, and imports to the UK from Greenland fell by nearly 100 percent and amounted to less than £1 million (€1.1