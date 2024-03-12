In the second of a three-part series, Royal Greenland CEO Susanne Arfelt Rajamand tells IntraFish about the company’s plans for 2024. Click here for a story about a new processing site and check back soon for her views on proposed new fishery laws in Greenland.

As difficult market conditions persist, Royal Greenland will focus this year on keeping costs down and developing those species in which it already holds a leading market position, the company’s CEO said.

The world’s largest supplier of coldwater shrimp and Greenland halibut, Royal Greenland must remain “focused” as it faces challenges related to inflation, economic slowdown in Europe and various bans on Russian-origin fish.