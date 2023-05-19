Prices of Indian shrimp raw material have fallen over the last week to 10 days, despite reasonable supply levels.

"There's a mini crash ... so there's a little bit of panic on the farming side," Thomas Jose, director at Choice Canning, one of India's largest shrimp processors and exporters, told IntraFish.

The price of mid-size 50-count shrimp, for example, is down from between INR 340-350 (€3.81/$4.13- €3.92/$4.25) per kilo to around the INR 300 (€3.36/$3.64) mark, said Jose.

The hit comes on top of prices already below normal market levels, and threatens a reticence in India's shrimp farming industry to reseed ponds for the next key holiday culture season.