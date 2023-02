All eyes are on the upcoming renewal of the United Nations’ Black Sea Grain Initiative to offer ships trapped in the Ukrainian ports of Mykolaiv and Kherson an opportunity to get out.

The current deal, which only allows food exports from Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny, was renewed on Nov. 17 for 120 days and is due to expire on March 16.

Renewal talks will most likely include a discussion on whether at least Mykolaiv can be included in the agreement to allow more grain out of the region.