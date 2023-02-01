The US food industry is facing a 10 percent shortfall in cold storage capacity at a time when refrigerated warehouse space is already tight and companies are struggling to shake off the after effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to William Duggan, North America advisor at New Jersey-based Eskesen Advisory, a boutique consulting firm that serves the refrigerated transportation sector.

The limited warehouse space is expected to continue despite significant new builds underway, Duggan told IntraFish.