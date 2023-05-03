Transport company Schenker is suing Norway-based seafood giant Grieg Seafood for non-payment of a NOK 3 million (€250,00 million/$270,000) bill.

The case concerns a dispute over a batch of salmon that was to be sent by air from Liege Airport in Belgium to Guangzhou International Airport in China.

The fish was left outside for four days awaiting customs clearance and was damaged in the heat, according to the lawsuit.

The salmon was set to be transported in September 2021, during a period with lots of uncertainties about customs clearance due to the COVID pandemic.