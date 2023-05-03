Scottish salmon and seafood exporters are able to get shipments to their main Boulogne-sur-Mer market in France in the same amount of time post-Brexit, but have had to adapt to shorter deadlines in the early stages of the process, according to a top executive at transport giant DFDS.

To help companies deal with reams of extra paperwork since the United Kingdom left the European Union, logistics and shipping firms including DFDS have introduced so-called "wrap around" services that help to keep goods flowing, albeit with some added inconvenience.