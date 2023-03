Data from Clarksons Research illustrates how quickly the world fleet is ageing after a decade of slower newbuilding activity.

Analyst Sarah Holden calculated that the average vessel age has risen 2.5 years to more than 12 years old since the low of 2013.

“Against the backdrop of the accelerating green transition, focus on the growing number and share of older ships in the fleet is increasing, with a range of potential implications for shipping supply and markets ahead,” she said.