Recent rises in shipping rates for refrigerated containers known as reefers may prove to be short lived as the sector adjusts to the rerouting of vessels and excess containership capacity is deployed to support longer transit times, according to shipping sector analysts.

"While the subsequent rerouting of cargo continues to add some delays and complexity in repositioning reefer equipment, this is not expected to have a long-term effect on freight rates," Drewry shipping analyst Malcolm Ramsay wrote in a recent update.