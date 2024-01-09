Seafood companies shipping product by sea can expect to pay higher freight rates in 2024 as the shipping industry grapples with fallout from conflicts in eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The current disruptions in shipping mirror the early stages of the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when empty shipping containers were stranded in the wrong parts of the world, forcing container shipping rates to skyrocket.

"Tens of thousands of [containers], I mean it's not a small number. They are all over the Middle East and all over China and Asia," William Duggan, North America advisor at New Jersey-based Eskesen Advisory, a boutique consulting firm that serves the refrigerated transportation sector, told IntraFish.