The CEO of leading shipping line Hapag-Lloyd, Rolf Habben Jansen, said he is seeing the first signs of a recovery in container shipments, suggesting a "normal" peak season in the coming weeks as retailers stock up ahead of the end-of-year holiday season, he said.

Jansen told a webinar on Monday that demand was starting to bounce back.

Destocking of inventories has meant weak demand the last six to seven months, but demand has started to recover in the second quarter, he said.