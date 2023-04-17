Barely two weeks after grudgingly allowing seaborne Ukrainian grain exports to go on for another 60 days, Russia said it may withdraw from the UN-led safe corridor altogether when it’s up for renewal again next month.

Given Ukraine's status as a leading grain producer, the situation is being monitored closely by feed manufacturers, aquaculture producers and their customers, all of whom have been impacted by soaring feed input costs, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February last year.