In 2023, significant price drops and aggressive marketing motivated US consumers to splurge on crab, driving up fresh crab sales significantly. Recent data, however, show that trend is weakening.

At $98 million (€92 million), fresh crab sales in March experienced a 0.4 decrease in pound sales and an 8.6 percent decrease in dollar value compared to the previous year, according to data from market research firm Circana and analyzed by Texas-based market analysts 210 Analytics.

"Our observation is the market is keeping up with the consumer demand essentially because the consumers appetite for crab has declined this year," Dave Litle, senior vice president with US distributor Santa Monica Seafood, told IntraFish.