Leading US crab importer Phillips Foods is expanding into Atlantic Canada as it eyes opportunities beyond the crab category.

Brice Phillips, vice president of sustainability and business development at Phillips Foods, told IntraFish that while the family-owned company has been a recognized crab importer for over 100 years, within that timeframe it has also saturated the crab category.

Known for its blue swimming crab meat and Maryland-style crab cakes, Phillips Foods also produces a full line of seafood appetizers, seafood cakes, fish, soups, and entrees for foodservice and retail.