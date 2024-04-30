Russia’s largest crab harvester has appointed a new general director to develop its markets and oversee construction of a new fishing fleet.

Yulia Yurova, General Director of Russian Crab Group of Companies. Photo: Russian Crab Group of Companies

Yulia Yurova started in the top job at Russian Crab Group of Companies on April 25, the company said in a statement. Previously, she had been deputy general director for commercial issues at the company.

“Yulia will continue to implement the business strategy approved by the board of directors, with a focus on developing sales markets and building a new fleet,” Russian Crab Group Chairman Evgeny Orlov said in the statement.

Yurova replaces Alexander Sapozhnikov, who had headed the company since 2020.

Russian Crab’s total quota for crab harvesting in the Russian Far East exceeds 18,000 metric tons. Affiliates of the group bought seven lots worth more than RUB57 billion (€581.4 million/$621 million) at auction last October, winning the right to harvest red king crab, opilio snow crab, bairdi snow crab, blue king crab and horsehair crab.

As part of the auction, the privately owned company committed to building six new crab fishing vessels. It signed a construction contract this month with Okskaya Shipyard in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. With 39 vessels at present, Russian Crab already has the largest crab fishing fleet in the Russian Far East.

The company traces its roots back to 2018, when, as Russian Crab LLC, it was founded by entrepreneur Gleb Frank, then-owner of the Russian Fishing Company.

In March 2022, after Frank was sanctioned by the US government, the group was sold to its management: Orlov, the current chairman, and Sapozhnikov, the outgoing general director, as well as Anton Chertkov and Stanislav Aksyonov.

It was not immediately clear whether Sapozhnikov would retain his 37.5 percent stake in the company.

Russian Crab does not publicly disclose its revenue. Analytical website Kontur.Focus estimates the combined revenue of the group’s four largest companies – Pacific Crab, Atlantic Crab, Kamchatka Crab and P-Crab – at around RUB20.7 billion (€211.1 million/$225.5 million) for 2022.

Net profit reached RUB13.7 billion (€139.7 million/$149.2 million) in the same year, Kontur.Focus estimated.