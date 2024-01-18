Atlantic Sustainable Catch (ASC) - -the parent company for subsidiaries Northern Wind, Raymond O’Neill & Son Fisheries and Suncoast Seafood -- said Wednesday it will consolidate some of its lobster processing operations in Atlantic Canada.

The company will consolidate its lobster processing production in New Brunswick into one facility in Grand-Digue and will temporarily idle the plant in Escuminac to start the 2024 season, it said.

Located on the Northumberland Strait in New Brunswick ,Suncoast Seafood specializes in processing fresh Atlantic Lobster and employs more than 150 people in Southeast New Brunswick.