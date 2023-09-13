Bristol Bay's red king crab fishery in Alaska could potentially see a much needed opening this year, but the outlook for the future of Alaska's troubled snow crab fishery is not likely to please suppliers or buyers of the valuable shellfish.
Fewer fishermen, lost processing revenue, Alaska's crab fisheries are in ruins; Is there any hope for a turnaround?
Alaska's most valuable crab fisheries continue to suffer from population declines and low recruitment, according to scientists.
13 September 2023 13:35 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 18:20 GMT
