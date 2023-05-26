Canadian conglomerate Premium Brands, parent of Clearwater Seafoods, wants to steer clear of any potential impact to its lobster sales resulting from increasing trade tension between China and Canada.

Canada's lobster suppliers are looking on nervously as the country's relationship with China sours, fearing the industry could be a target should tensions spill over into trade between the countries.

Lobster producers and suppliers are looking to other markets in Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam and other countries, which if successful could help cushion the blow of lost Chinese business.