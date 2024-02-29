New Zealand King Salmon said Thursday it received government approval to proceed with the development of the country's first open-ocean aquaculture project.

Company CEO Carl Carrington hailed the approval as a milestone for both the company and the country. The project is the first to pursue king salmon farming in an offshore setting, the company said.

“The next step will be a ‘proof-of-concept’ phase, putting in the trial pens from June 2025," he said. "This is when it starts to get exciting from a farming point of view – building a smaller-scale pilot farm so that we can trial new infrastructure while monitoring the welfare of our salmon to ensure they can thrive."