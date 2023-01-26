Gustav Witzoe, the owner of SalMar, the world's second-largest salmon company, is calling for details on a potential offshore farming tax to be ironed out before the emerging industry develops further.

"We can imagine that a tax will be implemented once [offshore] growth takes off, and it is key that any potential tax is clarified ahead of this," Witzoe told IntraFish.

SalMar is investing in offshore aquaculture through its joint project with Aker Group, Salmar Aker Ocean.

Salmar Aker Ocean has submitted a site application for the installation of its Smart Fish Farm project.