Jay Pudota, a longtime environmental consultant who works with major salmon farming companies on mitigating harmful algal blooms in British Columbia, knows all too well the threat these blooms pose to the province's salmon industry.

"It seems like the intensity and frequency of the blooms seems to be increasing year by year," he said.

"This year is no different. Species that bloom may differ. It is not only about the blooms, but the harmful species presence in the water in lethal concentrations (not bloom concentrations) for longer periods of time will have quite a bit of impact as well."