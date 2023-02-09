In November, Norway-based Salmon Evolution completed its first-ever harvest of salmon from its land-based facility in Indre Haroy, Norway, and began the all-important sales and marketing stage of its fledgling business.

So far, so good, Salmon Evolution CEO Trond Schaug-Pettersen told IntraFish.

Norwegian retail chain Meny and other retailers sold some of the product through their fresh fish counters and merchandised it as land-based -- a new category for the retailers, but one they were willing to promote.

"Not all consumers are yet aware of land-based farming but we do want to market it as such, in addition to selling the salmon through the conventional channels," Schaug-Pettersen said.