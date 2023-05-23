Norwegian salmon producer Masoval reported a decrease in profits for the first quarter of 2023.

The family-controlled company reported an operating profit of NOK 36 million (€3 million/$3.3 million) for the quarter, compared to NOK 87 million (€7.3 million/$8 million) in the same period the previous year -- a 59 percent decrease.

CFO Gunnar Aftret blamed the drop in part on winter sores, an increasingly common problem in recent years.

"We are finding that the wound bacteria have become significantly more aggressive, and that the traditional countermeasures, vaccines etc.,