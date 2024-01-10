A delegation of Norwegian politicians is scheduled to visit US land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire later this month as part of a larger trip to Miami.

The Miami-based, Norwegian-owned salmon farmer is consider one of the leaders in the fledgling land-based aquaculture sector, although it has been plagued with problems since its debut several years ago, resulting in massive losses in the value of the publicly traded company's stock.

According to the itinerary, 16 members of Norway's Parliament will also meet with the mayor of Miami, faculty at a local university and representatives of cruise ship company Carnival, reports IntraFish sister publicationIntraFish.no.