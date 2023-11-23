Numbers published for the third quarter reveal a stark contrast in how much salmon farming giants earned for every kilo of fish they produced.

Businesses in northern and central Norway were the standout performers, contrasting with weak results in Chile and Scotland.

Grieg Seafood's poor third quarter numbers sparked a blunt response from the company's CEO Andreas Kvame, who said the result was not good enough and the company was dissatisfied with the financial results.



In total, the company lost NOK 7 million (€596,440/$648,061) on operations in the quarter, compared with a profit of NOK 6.3