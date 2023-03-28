The CEO of Norway-based salmon giant Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, has hit out against the updated proposal to the country's aquaculture tax, branding it "very disappointing".

Details surrounding Norway's new aquaculture tax were finally announced by the Norwegian government today, March 28.

The effective tax rate will be set at 35 percent, which is lower than the 40 percent proposed in the initial consultation period.

"This update does not change anything and it is very disappointing," Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim told IntraFish.