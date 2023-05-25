Aquacultured, the company behind what could become the United Kingdom’s first land-based salmon farm, is hoping to submit a formal planning application to the relevant authorities within the next 3-5 weeks following a public consultation on the project Tuesday.

The £75 million (€86.2 million/$92.8 million), 5,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm being planned for the UK seafood hub of Grimsby was presented to local residents and community members at an event on May 23.

The company held the meeting to address concerns residents might have about the 50-tank, 40,000-square-meter project and dispel any misinformation or myths about land-based salmon farming.