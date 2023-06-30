A new report published last week by Norway's National Audit Office on mortality in the aquaculture industry highlighted the need for more to be done to address high mortality levels across the industry.

In the report the agency recommends several measures for improvement, including ensuring the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) develops more risk-based supervision, and that the Directorate of Fisheries strengthen the cooperation with the NFSA on the development of regulations, data management and supervision.

Mattias Bendiksen Lind, board member at Norway-based trade union Tekna Board, thinks the report would benefit from some concrete measurements, including applying the country's current traffic light system to the mortality issue.