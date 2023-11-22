The salmon death toll from an algal bloom outbreak in Chile's southern Los Lagos region has now reached an estimated 1,500 metric tons, according to Chile's fisheries and aquaculture agency, Sernapesca.

The number is more than three times that originally reported last week by the agency, as more production sites become affected and after the scope of the outbreak widened.

By Wednesday 100 percent of the dead salmon had been sent to processing plants for reduction to fishmeal, said Sernapesca, 95 percent to plants in Los Lagos and 5 percent to the Biobio region.