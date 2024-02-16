Chilean salmon farming companies Blumar and Multi X say they intend to rebuild their jointly owned fire ravaged Entrevientos processing plant in southern Chile.

"We intend to rebuild, we intend to remain in this region with its highly important comparative advantages," Blumar CEO and Entrevientos director Gerardo Balbontin told local media outside the gutted plant in a company video obtained by IntraFish.

Balbontin, who said the company is working around the clock to deal with a mountain of issues linked to fire, did not put a timeline on when construction of a new plant could begin.