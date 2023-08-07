A flood of pink salmon both in Alaska and Russia is overwhelming global markets and driving down prices to lows not seen since the 1990s, Alaska salmon processor giant Trident Seafoods told its fishermen over the weekend.
'We haven't seen a collapse in value like this since the 1990s': Pink salmon market crumbles under weight of Alaska, Russia harvests
Trident Seafoods in a letter to the fleet sent Aug. 5 accused Russia of selling pinks cheap to raise money to fight War in Ukraine.
7 August 2023 16:23 GMT Updated 7 August 2023 16:31 GMT
By