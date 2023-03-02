Grieg Seafood's Newfoundland operations remain a bright spot in an otherwise challenging salmon farming climate in Canada, with the company investing NOK 300 million ($29 million/€27 million) in the province this year.

Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood, said the company plans to use some of that investment to release between 2.5 and 3 million salmon smolt from its hatchery in Marystown, Newfoundland, to its netpens in Placentia Bay.

"We have Placentia Bay all to ourselves," Kvame said in February as part of a fourth quarter earnings announcement.