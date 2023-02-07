Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire said it does not expect to see strong growth in the land-based sector in the next half decade because of the time needed to secure financing, build and get projects operational.

"We don't see explosive growth coming in North America or around the world," Atlantic Sapphire Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Damien Claire told delegates at the recent National Fisheries Institute (NFI) Global Seafood Market conference in Palm Springs.

While the United States is a world leader in the land-based sector, production remains low at a combined total of 5,000 metric tons a year compared with demand of 650,000 metric tons, Claire said.