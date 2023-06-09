Prices for Norwegian farmed salmon scheduled for delivery next week are down sharply, with larger-sized fish taking the biggest hit, according to suppliers.

"The market is incredibly quiet. There is lots of unsold fish, and little has been confirmed for next week," one exporter told IntraFish on Friday. "The latest price increase was damaging."

Another exporter said he had sold 6 kilo-plus carryover fish for NOK 30 ($2.78/€2.58) per kilogram lower than last week.

"Everyone has been waiting for the prices to come down, and it is happening now.