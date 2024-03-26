European processors are concerned about current market dynamics following the harvesting of huge volumes of lower quality "production" salmon in Norway, which non-domestic processors are not allowed to buy.

In Norway, farmed salmon is graded as superior, ordinary or production fish. Fish with any deformities or wounds are deemed production fish, and it is illegal for Norwegian companies to export this fish without processing it first.

The regulation affects non-Norwegian processors who do not get access to the cheaper fish, creating what they think is unfair market dynamics.