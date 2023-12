Autumn is a challenging time for the world's largest salmon farmer.

It is typically the time for biological challenges related to sea lice other issues, Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim told IntraFish at the opening of the company's new post-smolt farm in Fjaera, southwest Norway.

"Plus the volume is high at this time, so operationally it is always a demanding part of the year," he said.

Vindheim, who has been CEO at Mowi for five years, spends most of his time following up on daily operations.