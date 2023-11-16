The latest public share offering by land-based salmon farmer Gigante Salmon has fallen well short of its target, following in the footsteps of some other land-based producers looking to raise funds in recent months.

The company's primary offering last month raised NOK 200 million (€17.4 million/$18.4 million).

But Gigante's subsequent share offering, which closed Wednesday afternoon, yielded NOK 6.1 million (€520,000/$560,000), just a third of the NOK 20 million (€1.7 million/$1.8 million) it was offering.

Some 840,445 shares were sold at a price of NOK 7.20