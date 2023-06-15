Norway-based seafood giant Leroy Seafood has yet again been affected by the bacterial kidney disease (BKD), a severe contagion with significant implications for the health of wild and farmed salmon.

In May, Leroy was affected by the disease across four of its sites in central Norway, and on June 14, it announced that BKD was detected on salmon broodstock at its Urda location in Halsafjorden on June 9.