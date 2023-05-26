IntraFish has obtained video footage as the Chilean government convenes an urgent meeting of salmon industry trade associations amid protests over a proposed new law that has the potential to put more 70,000 jobs at risk in the south of the country.

Protests took to the streets in the cities of Puerto Montt, Quellon and Puerto Natales underscoring the strength of feeling against a law that has been 11 years in the making but which is nearing final approval.

On May 29, a joint committee of lawmakers from Congress and the Senate will vote on the bill. If approved, the proposed law will be "99 percent ready," a senior Chilean salmon farming industry executive told IntraFish.

The executive said typically votes approved in joint sessions are almost always rubber stamped by Congress.

