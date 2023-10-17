The bad news for Alaska's salmon industry just keeps coming.

The estimated value of Prince William Sound's 2023 salmon harvest--including commercial and hatchery cost recovery -- was approximately $84.58 million (€80.2 million), 21 percent less than the 10-year average of $106.66 million (€101.1 million), and 13 percent lower than the 2022 value of roughly $97 million (€91.8 million), according to figures released Oct. 13 by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G).

Copper River's valuable commercial sockeye harvest for this year ended at 1.94