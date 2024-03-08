Acme Smoked Fish has appointed Gabriel Viteri to a new role in which he will work closely with the company’s new CEO to shape business strategy – including possible acquisitions – at North America’s largest smoked salmon supplier.

Brooklyn, New York-based Acme said Viteri – the company’s COO for the last seven years – would serve as a strategic consultant to CEO Eduardo Carbajosa, who was appointed in January.

As chief of new business ventures, the company said, Viteri's focus would be to shape “new business growth strategy, including new venture strategy development, M&A and strategic partnerships, in addition to identifying growth opportunities into adjacent industries.”

Viteri would also lead Acme’s innovation efforts, the company said.

While Viteri was COO, Acme expanded its operations across multiple facilities in the United States, Chile and Denmark, as well as completing several acquisitions, including that of rival supplier Spence & Co. in 2019.

Acme’s annual sales run in excess of $250 million (€230 million) and the group also has a joint venture agreement with Danish smoker Norlax, giving it a foothold in the European market.

Despite a decline in 2023, smoked salmon has trended upwards for the most part in recent years, prompting new entrants into the already fragmented sector.