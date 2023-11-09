Alaska lawmaker Mary Peltola is joining with other US lawmakers across the country in forming the "American Seafood Caucus" to intensify the government's effort to curtail imports of seafood from Russia and China.

"America needs a national strategy to respond and protect our domestic fishermen," said Petola.

The Congressional caucus said Thursday is it providing "a forum for seafood policy champions to find common ground and ensure that healthy, domestically produced, seafood doesn’t take a backseat to foreign products that often don’t uphold our quality and sustainability standards, or may be illegally subsidized by foreign governments."