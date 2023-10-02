A Norway-based research facility will be emptied of all salmon following the confirmation of pancreas disease (PD) at the site.

The aquaculture research facility is run by Norwegian LetSea. Feed giant BioMar and Nordland County Council also own some of the fish at the site.

The entire facility, which is located in Alstahaug municipality in Nordland County in northern Norway, must be emptied of fish by Oct. 6, according to local newspaper Havpuls.



LetSea first notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority of the suspicion on Sept.