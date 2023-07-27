Iceland-based seafood giant Samherji is facing a potential setback to its plan to build a 40,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm in Reykjanes, Iceland, after government officials raised concerns about the potential impact of the project on groundwater in the area, according to local media reports.
Latest Jobs
UPDATED: Samherji's massive land-based salmon farming project faces challenges over groundwater concerns
Iceland's National Planning Agency says there is considerable uncertainty about the impact the farm will have on the groundwater in the region.
27 July 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 28 July 2023 7:43 GMT
By