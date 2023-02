Inarctica, Russia’ largest Atlantic salmon and trout producer, has sold its three salmon smolt plants in Norway.

Regulatory restrictions imposed on Russian businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could force the liquidation of the operations, Inarctica CEO Ilya Sosnov said, forcing the company to offload the facilities to management.

Sosnov said the decision was made in part to protect employees at the facilities, and praised the staff at the operation.