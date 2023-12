The Canadian division of the world's third largest salmon farmer says the rise in incidental catches of Pacific herring near its farms in 2022 was a one-off event that this year was reduced by 94.6 percent.

The death of thousands of herring in 2022, heavily reported by local media this week, coincided with "an unprecedented increase" of wild herring biomass near Cermaq's farms on the west coast of Vancouver Island last year, the company said in a statement sent to IntraFish Wednesday.