Aquacultured, the company behind what could become the UK's first land-based salmon farm, has officially submitted its formal planning application to the relevant authorities, a significant step forward for the project.

Mike Berthet, a former executive with UK distributor M&J Seafood and one of the directors behind the project, confirmed to IntraFish the planning application was now in and verified.

"We now wait for due process, which hopefully will follow prescribed timings," he said.